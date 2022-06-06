Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is freezing its tuition for the second consecutive year.

Tuition for the 2022-23 academic year will remain $8,400 after the college’s Board of Trustees adopted the freeze “enthusiastically” at its May meeting, according to a news release.

“Our students and their families are continuing to feel the pressures of the pandemic and the overall rise in other expenses, including transportation,” Thaddeus Stevens College President Pedro A. Rivera said in the release. “By its very mission, Thaddeus Stevens College addresses economic barriers to accessing a college degree and commits to breaking down these roadblocks. This tuition freeze is one more step we can take to help ease the challenges our students have had to deal with this past year.”

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology’s 389 students from the Class of 2021 graduated with a median student loan debt of $11,328, according to the release.

Beyond freezing its tuition rates, the college also offers financial assistance. For example, students who qualify for the Federal Pell Grant also qualify for the Stevens Grant, which can cover completely or significantly reduce the cost of tuition, room and board, textbooks and tools, according to the release.

The college, which graduated 445 students in its Class of 2022, recently unveiled a new Transportation Center at Greenfield in East Lampeter Township and is now offering new diesel technology programs.