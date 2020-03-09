UPDATE: Pennsylvania now has 10 cases of COVID-19. Click here to read more.

Update 3:30 p.m. March 9, 2020

A cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia is among Pennsylvania's seven positive tests for COVID-19, according to an Associated Press report citing The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"One infected person is a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia, CEO Madeline Bell said in a Monday email to staff obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer," the story said.

"The hospital suspended services at its King of Prussia specialty care site where the cardiologist practiced, as well as at adjacent allergy clinics, and is redirecting patients to the hospital’s main Philadelphia campus, the Inquirer reported."

And, it said, "The hospital is advising patient families and staff who may have come into contact with the doctor over the past week to self-quarantine at home."

A message posted on Lower Merion School District's website Monday says all its schools will be closed Tuesday for additional sanitizing as a precaution after it was advised "that two students and a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19 during visits to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia, where a healthcare provider has been diagnosed with COVID-19."

Those students and staff member are under quarantine for 14 days, the post says, but "The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has advised us that the CDC says these three individuals pose no risk of transmission, since they are not showing any symptoms."

It also notes that the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit "has informed us that they are canceling this year's Reading Olympics, due to concerns about large group gatherings in light of COVID-19."

As the Inquirer reported, Cheltenham School District also announced all of its schools and buildings will closed four days for deep cleaning, from Tuesday through Friday, and then cancel field trips through April 13 after it “learned of a district parent who was the caregiver to a patient with a presumptive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

“The parent has self-quarantined herself and her child,” the district’s post said, noting that none of Montgomery County’s five positive tests for COVID-19 was in the district.

It also said, “According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, beginning later this week or next week, Secretary Pedro Rivera will be hosting weekly coronavirus updates via Zoom for superintendents. Some of the issues to be addressed include athletics, PSSAs and the 180 day rule.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Posted 12:30 p.m. March 9, 2020

The seventh person to test positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is in critical condition, the state Department of Health announced Monday.

"This individual, an adult, is in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition, where they are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff," a news release said. "They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure."

The person is identified only as a Montgomery County resident. Officials have said the six other people found to have the coronavirus in Pennsylvania are quarantined in their homes — four in Montgomery County, one in Wayne County and one in Delaware County.

So far all the cases are "presumptive positive," meaning they have not yet been confirmed by the CDC. However, the CDC includes presumptive positive cases in its counts, and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said last week that she wasn't aware of any presumptive positive tests from states that were overturned by the CDC.

The CDC’s count, which lags a bit compared to some real-time tallies, rose significantly in the past week.

Last Monday, it stood at 91 cases and 2 deaths across 10 states, including 48 people repatriated to the U.S. from Wuhan or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Today, it stood at 472 cases and 19 deaths across 35 states.

According to the latest tally, Washington state led with 136 cases, followed by California at 110 and then New York at 40.

On Sunday the CDC recommended that travelers, “particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship travel worldwide." The agency noted that the U.S. Department of State says "while the U.S. government has successfully evacuated hundreds of our citizens in the previous weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for US citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities."