The seventh person to test positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is in critical condition, the state Department of Health announced Monday.

"This individual, an adult, is in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition, where they are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff," a news release said. "They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure."

The person is identified only as a Montgomery County resident. Officials have said the six other people found to have the coronavirus in Pennsylvania are quarantined in their homes — four in Montgomery County, one in Wayne County and one in Delaware County.

So far all the cases are "presumptive positive," meaning they have not yet been confirmed by the CDC. However, the CDC includes presumptive positive cases in its counts, and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said last week that she wasn't aware of any presumptive positive tests from states that were overturned by the CDC.

The CDC’s count, which lags a bit compared to some real-time tallies, rose significantly in the past week.

Last Monday, it stood at 91 cases and 2 deaths across 10 states, including 48 people repatriated to the U.S. from Wuhan or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Today, it stood at 472 cases and 19 deaths across 35 states.

According to the latest tally, Washington state led with 136 cases, followed by California at 110 and then New York at 40.