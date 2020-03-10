Pa. case map COVID-19 March 10 2020 1030 a.m.

This map will be updated as new cases are announced throughout the state. This map was created 10:30 a.m. 3/10/2020.

 HURUBIE MEKO

An eighth positive test from Montgomery County brings Pennsylvania's COVID-19 case count to 11, state officials announced Tuesday morning.

They did not immediately release any additional information except that — like three of the previously announced cases — the patient is hospitalized.

LNP is maintaining an interactive map that shows when and where Pennsylvania cases were diagnosed.

Why it's important to call first if you think you might have COVID-19

Sign up for our newsletter

The department also said it plans to broadcast a briefing daily at noon, starting today. 