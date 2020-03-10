An eighth positive test from Montgomery County brings Pennsylvania's COVID-19 case count to 11, state officials announced Tuesday morning.
They did not immediately release any additional information except that — like three of the previously announced cases — the patient is hospitalized.
LNP is maintaining an interactive map that shows when and where Pennsylvania cases were diagnosed.
The department also said it plans to broadcast a briefing daily at noon, starting today.
