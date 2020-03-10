An eighth positive test from Montgomery County brings Pennsylvania's COVID-19 case count to 11, state officials announced Tuesday morning.

They did not immediately release any additional information except that — like three of the previously announced cases — the patient is hospitalized.

LNP is maintaining an interactive map that shows when and where Pennsylvania cases were diagnosed.

The department also said it plans to broadcast a briefing daily at noon, starting today.

#COVID19 Update: This morning we confirmed 1 additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 – a resident from Montgomery County. This resident is hospitalized. PA now has 11 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/5jWsi2ljbp — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 10, 2020