Raymond Rowe denied ever telling one of his attorneys that he “snapped” or “lost it” as an explanation for why he killed Christy Mirack in 1992.

That attorney, David Blanck, never talked with him about going for a third-degree murder conviction, Rowe testified Wednesday in the final day of a hearing that began two weeks ago in which Rowe is seeking to withdraw his January 2019 guilty plea to first-degree murder, rape and related charges.

Blanck testified last week that he tried to talk about various potential defense strategies, but said Rowe was adamant on pleading guilty to first-degree murder and related charges. Rowe is serving life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 60 to 120 years.

Instead, Rowe -- the once-popular local entertainer known as DJ Freez -- testified that Blanck told him, “Ray, they have your effing DNA at the scene and you have to admit to this.”

Rowe had never been a suspect in the killing until 2018, when genetic genealogy led detectives to him; crime scene DNA matched DNA that Rowe’s half sister uploaded to a public genealogy database.

Rowe also testified that Blanck tried to show him crime scene photos and Mirack’s autopsy report, but he didn’t want to look at them.

“I was kind of repulsed by those,” Rowe said.

Mirack had been beaten and strangled.

Rowe’s grounds to withdraw plea

Rowe, 52, wants to withdraw his plea in part because he says he learned things about the investigation that he was unaware of before “On the Case with Paula Zahn” aired an episode about the Mirack murder in November 2019. Had he known them, he said, he wouldn’t have pleaded guilty.

Rowe claims he learned from the show that investigators had been looking into whether a peeping Tom was responsible.

According to Rowe’s court filings and testimony, he met the schoolteacher at the Chameleon, where he DJed, and claims they had had a brief sexual relationship.

He said he had consensual sex with Mirack at her Greenfield Estates townhouse in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 21, 1992; no one knew about the relationship because they were involved with other people.

The 24-year-old was alive when he left, according to Rowe.

Rowe previously testified that conditions at the prison wore him down and that his attorneys essentially badgered him into pleading guilty.

And he pointed to a third factor: mystery charges in an unrelated case the prosecutor was holding over him as an inducement to plead guilty in the Mirack case.

Whatever the potential charges were, Rowe did not want the details to become known, Blanck testified last week. And if Rowe pleaded guilty in the Mirack case, the charges wouldn’t be filed.

The charges weren’t filed and the nature of them has not been disclosed.

Rowe is also asking for DNA testing on a cutting board, sweater and T-shirt used in the attack. He maintains his DNA won’t be found on those items, but that the real killer’s may be.

A Pennsylvania State Police DNA expert testified Wednesday that those items weren’t submitted for testing, likely because Rowe’s DNA matched DNA found in semen under Mirack’s body.

Next steps

Judge Dennis Reinaker gave Rowe’s attorney, Todd M. Mosser, 30 days from the date he receives the hearing transcript to submit a brief supporting his position. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office then will have 30 days to submit its response. Mosser, then, will have another 10, if needed, to reply to that.