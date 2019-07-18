We publish a few puzzles every week.
One of our newest is Word Hunter. Take the scrambled letters and make words from them.
Find the words
Rearrange the letters to make words.
- Each of the scrambled letters may be used once per word. You may only use a letter more than once if the letter appears more than once in the group of scrambled letters.
- Right answers will be filled into the blocks below in alphabetical order.
- Click on the words you find to look up their meanings.
- Getting a hint will help you figure out the word that goes in the next available set of blocks starting from the top.