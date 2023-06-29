Terre Hill is getting its first four-way stop at an intersection where officials say crashes and traffic delays have increased.

New stop signs on Main Street at its intersection with Earl Street will become permanent on July 6, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Both streets are part of Route 897. Until recently, only Earl Street had stop signs.

The borough requested the stop signs after an increase in traffic and crashes caused by the long-term closure of a nearby road. They’ve been up on a temporary basis since March, and borough officials say they have improved the intersection.

“I don’t think there have been any crashes since the four-way stop signs were put up,” said Bob Rissler, the borough’s mayor and public works superintendent.

In December, a section of Route 625 closed for construction of a new sewer line. Earl Street became part of the primary detour for 5,600 cars that use Route 625 each day, according to PennDOT data. That was on top of the 4,200 vehicles that already used Earl Street on an average day. The detour ended earlier this month.

Within a few weeks of the detour beginning, the intersection saw more congestion, and two to three crashes, according to Rissler. In a typical year, the intersection usually sees only one crash, according to PennDOT data.

The crashes involved cars trying to turn left from South Earl Street onto Main Street, he said.

Rissler said the stop signs improved safety, and eliminated backup on South Earl Street caused by cars waiting to turn left onto Main Street. It also slowed traffic on Main Street.

“The cars go one at a time. It doesn’t back up near like it did initially,” he said.

A PennDOT traffic study completed in the spring determined the signs could stay up after the detour ended. The agency also plans to install stop ahead signs on Main Street.

The stop signs will be marked with flashing red lights until Sept. 4. The stop ahead signs will be marked with amber lights until Aug. 5.

“We don’t have a traffic light yet, but we do have a four-way stop now,” Rissler said.