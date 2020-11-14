When: Terre Hill council meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Council approved a request by Andrew Casey, manager for Eagle Disposal of PA Inc. in East Earl to have residents begin using mobile trash and recycling carts. Eagle will provide a 96-gallon trash cart and 65-gallon recycling cart to all residents at no charge. Those already renting carts will no longer pay for them.

Reason for change: Casey explained carts are safer and eliminate animals getting in trash. The heavier carts avoid being blown over on windy days, causing littering of trash and recyclables. The carts also help to reduce manpower.

Quotable: “Since COVID-19, guys don’t want to ride the back of a garbage truck. The automated side loader only requires a driver,” Casey said.

Purchase for parks and recreation: Council authorized the purchase of 20 8-foot tables at a cost of $99.95 each and 10 6-foot tables at $75.99 each from Good’s Store in East Earl for a total cost not to exceed $2,700.