Terre Hill Mennonite High School held its commencement May 26.
Graduates are: Nicole Renae Burkholder, Micah Stewart Fox, Annika Kaelyn Gehman, Christopher Ryan Glick, Cherise Rokelle Good, Ashley Beth Landis, Kayla Renee Landis, Elijah Ryan Lapp, Karla Ranae Lapp, Merle Eugene Leid, Alicia Dawn Martin, Charity Joyce Martin, Chelsea Lyndell Martin, Jeffrey Dean Martin, Judah Scott Martin, Olivia Kari Martin, Tiffany Anne Martin, Jalen Micah Nolt, Darin Richard Patches, Aubrie Noelle Rutt, Landon Matthew Rutt, Micah Timothy Stauffer, Ethan Curtis Stoltzfus, Kendra Renae Stoltzfus, Jesse Benjamin Stoner and Clark Elliott Wenger.