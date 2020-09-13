When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Borough Council approved five new “Welcome to Terre Hill Borough” signs to be posted on East and West Main streets, on Vine and Linden streets and on Wentzel Road.

The cost: The borough will buy the 24-by-32-inch aluminum signs from Eckert Signs in Ephrata at a total cost not to exceed $675.

Trash and recycling contract: Council President Bob Wenger reported Eagle Disposal of Pa. Inc. declined the one-year contract extension to continue with the borough. Bid documents will be available Sept. 15 with openings and contract awarded at the Oct. 13 meeting.

Sidewalk work: Council authorized CARE Concrete Solutions in Hanover to lift and level sidewalk slabs and seal joints at the Main Park Pavilion at a cost not to exceed $3,202, and level sidewalk slabs and seal joints in three areas on and around the Willow Street bridge and entire length of the borough garage property for a cost not to exceed $4,089.

Coffee with a cop: Mayor Bob Rissler was pleased with turnout of over 50 people at the Aug. 27 event in the park.

Quotable: “Coffee with a Cop was a success. People enjoyed meeting and talking with the state police Trooper Kelly Osborne. We plan to do another one in the spring with more troopers and a police vehicle,” Rissler said.

Council seat vacancy: Darrell Becker submitted his resignation from council due to a busy work schedule and family commitments. His term expires January 2022.

What’s next: Council will appoint a new member at its next meeting to fill the rest of the term. Meanwhile, Terre Hill Republican Committee will interview candidates and make a recommendation to council, Wenger said.