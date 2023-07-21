Tension among members of the newly formed Lancaster Home Rule Study Commission showed Thursday night as they decided to formally kick-start its study phase with an interview process of city elected officials.

During its meeting, the study commission agreed to work with its hired consultant, the Pennsylvania Economy League, to create a list of questions to share with Mayor Danene Sorace, City Council and other officials, including the treasurer and the controller. Each recipient would be asked to respond with written answers to the group.

The questions should examine the “interplay” between the various roles and departments in the city to better understand the efficiency of Lancaster government, Economy League staffer Gerry Cross said.

“Questions are designed to elicit knowledge, not to interrogate,” Cross said. “You’re examining teeth on the cogs, how they’re working together: Are they meshing? Are they worn?”

The Economy League will develop questions over the next two weeks with a group of three commission members to be selected by Chair Brian Adams. At its next meeting, the commission will approve questions and allow the public to offer input before the questions are sent out for responses.

After receiving written responses, the commission could decide to interview some officials. Cross said that could happen in person at a meeting or with further written questions.

As the commissioners debated how they wanted to pursue its first significant task as a group, Commissioner Carl Feldman, seeming frustrated, said the board should reconsider how it handles discussion.

After it took more than a half-hour of discussion for the commission to make final approval while considering a handful of proposed amendments, Feldman said the process was too lengthy to use for every decision.

“This comes up a lot in this body, and I think it's something we should think about in terms of how we do the work that’s in front of us,” Feldman said. “We have to be thinking about being efficient.”

Commissioner Tony Dastra pushed back on Feldman’s point, saying, “We’re a governing body. I think it makes sense that we need to all officially agree on a list of questions before we start asking them. It’s a little tedious, but that’s kind of what government is.”

This is the first elected position many of the commissioners have held, so most are still learning the ropes of municipal affairs. Each commissioner met with the city solicitor in June to learn the procedures and laws behind public meetings and policymaking.

A draft budget for the commission was not ready for presentation Thursday, though Cross said the Economy League expects it will be ready at the next meeting on Aug. 3. The budget at that point will not be an extensive line-by-line review of expenses but instead be a rough estimate with broad categories like printing and meetings and is subject to change.

Cross said the budget will reflect expenses up to February, when the initial study phase will end. A supplemental budget also will be created to show projected expenses for the following six months of work if the commission decides to draft a charter.

The Economy League is working with the city solicitor to create the budget as the city prepares to apply for a state grant to fund the commission’s work.

Commissioners also will get an overview of the city’s annual budget at the next meeting. On Thursday, the commission received an overview on how Lancaster is governed.