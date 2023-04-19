Lancaster city-based affordable housing nonprofit Tenfold has been awarded $775,000 to support its work in the southwest neighborhood of Lancaster city.

The funds are part of $4.75 million in implementation grants that the Philadelphia-based Regional Foundation on Tuesday awarded to seven organizations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Tenfold, at 308 E King St., works to develop innovative ways of addressing a wide range of critical housing needs. The nonprofit will use the grant to continue its focus on six priority areas in the southwest neighborhood, which include:

— Neighborhood connections and the expansion of its block liaison program.

— Housing services through its Financial Empowerment Center and home repair programs.

— Expanded programming at Culliton, SoWe and Brandon parks.

— Community emergency response training for residents.

— Expansion of the community school model.

— Economic opportunity through its partners to support workforce and small business assistance along the Manor Street commercial corridor.

“By providing funding, networking opportunities and capacity building resources, the Regional Foundation is a critical partner in our work to create a neighborhood that is clean, safe, attractive to economic investment, and welcoming to residents and visitors.” said SoWe Director Amos Stoltzfus.

SoWe is a resident-led organization supported by Tenfold that aims to create a neighborhood that is safe, clean, attractive to economic investment and welcoming to residents and visitors.

The Regional Foundation grants program supports community development plans that target specific neighborhoods, are resident- driven and equity focused. The foundation aims to improve the quality of life for children and families living in low-income communities in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.