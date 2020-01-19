Yesterday's snow and sleet combination that left about an inch of slush on roads and sidewalk could freeze over tonight if not properly shoveled, said Millersville meteorologist Eric Horst in a tweet.
Today, the high is projected to hit 37 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
After some early-afternoon flurries, the temperature will steadily drop; around 4 p.m. is when AccuWeather predicts that Lancaster will see temperatures below freezing.
Pro Tip: Shovel your sleet & slushy NOW! It's as warm as it will get in the next 48 hours. Temps will drop below freezing this afternoon...and into the teens tonight. #hardfreeze A passing snow shower today into tonight might yield a fresh dusting in spots.— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 19, 2020
Into the nighttime and overnight hours, the temperature is projected to drop down to around 25 degrees.
Tomorrow's temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing for the course of the day, with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 20.