snow 011920
Buy Now
Abby King | Digital Staff

Yesterday's snow and sleet combination that left about an inch of slush on roads and sidewalk could freeze over tonight if not properly shoveled, said Millersville meteorologist Eric Horst in a tweet. 

Today, the high is projected to hit 37 degrees, according to AccuWeather. 

After some early-afternoon flurries, the temperature will steadily drop; around 4 p.m. is when AccuWeather predicts that Lancaster will see temperatures below freezing.

Into the nighttime and overnight hours, the temperature is projected to drop down to around 25 degrees.

Tomorrow's temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing for the course of the day, with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 20. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Winter preparedness: A checklist of things you should know, have or do
How to not get frostbite, hypothermia when the weather is freezing
Here's how to help your Lancaster County neighbors shovel snow this winter (and how to get help)
+9 Flurries abound: LNP | LancasterOnline readers submit snow photos [gallery]