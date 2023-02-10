Roadwork on Centerville Road will disrupt traffic early Tuesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Between 3 and 6 a.m., contractors will set up temporary traffic signals for the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township.

The work requires temporary road closures on Centerville Road between Columbia Avenue (Route 462) and Old Tree Drive.

According to PennDOT, the road will be closed multiple times, for up to 15 minutes at a time. Drivers should plan extra time for travel.

The Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project will replace the two-lane bridge that carries Centerville Road over Route 30 with a new five-lane bridge, and upgrade the exit ramps connecting Centerville Road with Route 30. Work is expected to be completed by July 22, 2025.