Some streets in Lancaster city will be temporarily closed daily starting at 11 a.m. "to help increase business by allowing seating in the public right-of-way," according to the city.

The city said it's partnering with Lancaster City Alliance and Downtown Investment District in the initiative. The streets will be open to dining from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The closures are beginning as follows.

North Market Street between West Grant and West Orange streets

East Grant Street between North Queen and North Christian streets

The announcement links to an interactive map, and says "Please be aware of additional street closure announcements in the coming weeks."

It also says tables and chairs provided "are for patrons to bring take-out food and beverage, including alcohol, to one of the public seating areas," and the temporary street closures and dining areas "can only continue if the rules are followed."

Those rules include limiting visits to 60 minutes and wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when not seated. They also prohibit moving tables or chairs, bringing additional tables or chairs, and walking around with alcohol.

