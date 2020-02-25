A Lancaster County man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia Monday night, according to Temple University.

Ajay Agnihotri, 27, of Reinholds, and a 2011 Cocalico High School graduate, was walking near the intersection of 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at 8:40 p.m. when a Hyundai sedan driving the wrong way on 8th Street hit and killed Agnihotri, a press release from Temple University said.

Police found the Hyundai sedan abandoned after the crash on 8th and Berks street, the press release said.

Philadelphia Police and Temple Police are working to locate the driver of the Hyundai sedan, the press release said.

Agnihotri was a fourth-year student at Temple University and studied political science and economics, the press release said.

The press release, signed by University President Richard M. Englert and Dean of Students Stephanie Ives, extended condolences to Agnihotri's family, friends and classmates.

"The death of any member of our community is heartbreaking and takes a significant emotional toll on us all," the press release said.