Lancaster County should see a gradual warming from the cold conditions over the weekend before another cooldown later in the week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

High temperatures today and Tuesday should be mild, reaching the mid- to upper-50s, said meteorologist Greg DeVoir. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, reaching as high as the low-60s.

Thursday and Friday will see high temperatures drop back into the high-30s and low- to mid-40s, respectively, DeVoir said.

Overnight temperatures throughout the week will generally be in the 30s or high-20s. Tuesday will be the warmest night of the week, with temperatures expected to remain in the low-50s, while Friday night could see temperatures drop into the high-teens.

Tuesday could also see some rain showers in the afternoon and evening, tapering off sometime early Wednesday, DeVoir said. Wind gusts could reach as high as 32 mph.

Another storm system later in the week is expected to bring mixed precipitation of rain and snow sometime Thursday night, likely lasting into Friday morning, though exact details were not available.