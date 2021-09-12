Fall is just days away, but Lancaster County will continue to experience some summer-like temperatures this upcoming week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will remain warm this week, reaching the mid- to upper-80s in the afternoons and remaining generally sunny during the daytime, said meteorologist Aaron Tyburski.

“It’s very typical summertime weather,” he said.

Cooler fall temperatures could still be more than a week away.

NWS forecasts for the next 10 days show temperatures and humidity levels remaining summerlike through at least the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, when the sun will cross over the equator around 3:20 p.m. heading south for the remainder of the year, marking the beginning of fall.

Until then, Lancaster County should hold on to relatively warm temperatures.

“What you’re seeing is what you’ll get for at least the next 10 days or so,” Tyburski said.

This week should be mostly sunny and evenings should be clear, though there is the chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. While not expected to produce severe weather, the storms could kick up strong wind gusts or lightning.

Friday should be somewhat cooler, though temperatures are still expected to reach the low-80s. Afternoon pop-up storms could continue into the weekend.