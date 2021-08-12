Lancaster County continued to experience dangerously hot conditions Wednesday, a trend that’s expected to continue through at least Friday as temperatures remain just below record highs, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A high of 91 degrees was recorded at the Lancaster Airport around 3 p.m. Wednesday, just shy of the unofficial record of 93 degrees reached in 2010, according to Weather Service records. Harrisburg recorded a high of 93 degrees around the same time, well short of its official record of 99 degrees set in 1944.

While peak temperatures may be “a degree or two higher” today, they are not expected to reach the unofficial record of 96 degrees, set at the Lancaster Airport in 2002, a National Weather Service meteorologist told LNP|LancasterOnline.

Relief from the heat and humidity will arrive over the weekend, but excessive heat conditions will continue today and Friday, the weather service forecasts show. Thursday and Friday will see peak temperatures in the mid- to high-90s, with heat index values that could reach 110 degrees.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today in anticipation of the heat, the weather service said Wednesday in a statement covering much of central Pennsylvania. Similar conditions are expected Friday as well.

The high temperatures can significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. Excessive heat can also be life-threatening to the elderly or those in poor health due to prolonged exposure without air conditioning, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and staying in air-conditioned rooms. Pets should be provided with adequate water and shelter from the sun, and young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Strenuous outdoor activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

With temperatures continuing to remain high through the end of the week, several Lancaster County senior centers have extended their hours through Friday to provide more time for seniors to cool off away from home, according to the county Office of Aging.

Daily high temperatures will drop over the weekend into the low- to mid-80s, forecasts show. Today should be free of stormy weather, though Friday could see a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Saturday will also see a chance of storms beginning in the morning and lasting through around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the forecast. Sunday will then be mostly sunny.