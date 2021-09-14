Temperatures reached near-record-breaking highs in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

A high of 88 degrees was recorded around 2:40 p.m. at the Lancaster Airport, a figure which would unofficially be the second-hottest Sept. 14 ever recorded at that site, said meteorologist John Banghoff.

The highest temperature ever recorded on Sept. 14 at the airport, which has records that only date back to 1999, was 91 degrees in 2016.

The 88-degree high is tied for the third-hottest Sept. 14 ever recorded at a water filtration plant about two miles northeast of Lancaster city with records dating back more than 40 years. In nearby Harrisburg, it would tie for the ninth-hottest Sept. 14 on record.

The average high temperature for Sept. 14 in Lancaster County is 79 degrees, “so (Tuesday) was certainly several degrees above that,” Banghoff said. High temperatures in Lancaster County in mid-September are typically in the upper-70s.

Tuesday’s heat isn’t showing signs of stopping anytime soon. Temperatures should continue to stay above normal for the rest of the week and into next week, Banghoff said.

Wednesday will see a high near 86 degrees, though temperatures will then drop into the high-70s and low-80s beginning Thursday and into early next week, a NWS forecasts show.

The National Weather Service’s weather outlook indicates the next two weeks will continue to have warmer, above-average temperatures. “There’s not a great signal for a cool down anytime soon,” Banghoff said.