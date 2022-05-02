A mix of mild temperatures and showers are in store for Lancaster County's first full week of May.

Monday is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with a high of 70, according to AccuWeather. The national Weather Service forecasts that there is a 40% of less than a tenth of an inch of rain before noon.

"Showers are more likely to north or north east, Reading and Allentown, but I would not anticipate too much in the way of sunshine," Randy Adkins, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, said Sunday. "Thats really the theme of the week: cloudy and occasional showers. For anyone who's mowing their law (Tuesday) might be their best opportunity."

Tuesday should be sunny and 71 with a few clouds, according the AccuWeather, followed by an 86% chance of showers on Wednesday then cloudy and 70 on Thursday.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the National Weather Service is calling for a 60 percent chance of rain Friday though Saturday evening. AccuWeather puts the chance of rain Saturday at 88%.

"We are increasingly confident that the end of the week will be unsettled," Adkins said. "The chances for heavier rainfall look to be higher as we get into Friday."

Adkins said it is still a little far out to know for sure, but 1-2 inched could be possible.