Vince Eats Lancaster is a new, food-based video series by LNP + LancasterOnline.

 STAFF

Vince Augello is the star of our new food-based video series, "Vince Eats Lancaster." 

Augello, 27, lives in Lititz and is an on-air personality-promo captain for Fun 101.3.

While having a penchant for cheesesteaks, wings, pizza and Chinese food, Augello says that he loves all food because he "grew up with my family being in the restaurant business, so I’ve been around food my whole life.

"Food also gives you a chance to travel around the world and taste the culture from different countries," Augello says.

Want to find out what he thinks about craft breweries? Tell us your favorite place to get Lancaster County beer and we will put the nominations up for a vote.

The top four places will receive a visit from Vince. Nominations will close Tuesday, Oct. 22.  

