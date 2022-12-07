Standing on the cusp of a new year, less than a month away, our question is about hope rather than resolutions.

What do you hope for Lancaster County in 2023?

We'll be publishing responses in the New Year's Day newspaper on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Please tell us, in 100 words or less, what you hope for Lancaster County, its residents and its communities in 2023. Please include the municipality you live in, your email, your full name and phone number; only name and town will be published, but we use the other information to verify submissions before publication.

You can fill out the form below, or contact managing editor of content Stephanie Zeigler at szeigler@lnpnews.com or by mail at 101 N. Queen St., Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17603. Entries must be received by noon on December 20.

Happy New Year.