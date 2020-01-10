Two teens who were seen torturing a deer in a video that went viral in late November are being charged by the Jefferson County District Attorney's office, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Alexander Brock Smith, 18, and a 17-year-old boy each face two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty, as well as several other misdemeanor and summary counts, the game commission.

The boys were seen kicking a wounded white-tailed buck and laughing at the camera during the 30-second video.

The game commission said the boys "shot and wounded a buck, then missed with a follow-up shot. The deer was immobilized, video was taken, then shared through the messaging app Snapchat. One recipient of the video saved it to his phone and contacted the Game Commission, and his phone, as well as the defendants’ phones, were seized for forensic analysis."

At one point, the video showed the boys stepping on the deer's head and legs and ripping off one of it's antlers while the deer was still alive and moving.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said that the "conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law," in a Dec. 1, 2019 Facebook post.

More than 730,000 have signed a petition on change.org calling for criminal charges against the two boys.

Smith is free on $50,000 unsecured bail and charges against the 17-year-old are being processed by juvenile court.

Of the 11 charges against Smith, aggravated cruelty to animal holds the strongest penalties, with up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, along with multiple years of hunting license revocation.

Penalties will be determined in juvenile court for the 17-year-old.