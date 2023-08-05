Lancaster Police Chief Richard Mendez said the two teenagers charged with killing a 31-year-old Lancaster man knew him, but he wouldn’t disclose details of their connection because the investigation is continuing.

Mendez on Friday also said the teenagers — Jomar Josue Santos, 14, of Leola, and Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of the 900 block of North Lime Street — had a connection to occupants of 520 W. Vine St.

That’s the two-unit apartment police say Santos and Echevarria ran into after the shooting and where they were taken into custody a couple hours after Johan Parra was shot just before noon as he sat in his car parked around the corner in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street.

Mendez said he also could not elaborate on that connection, either, in part because police were still interviewing people. And, he noted, people police want to talk to in such situations are not always forthcoming with information.

Video provided to LNP|LancasterOnline by a witness shows a male walking backward from 520 W. Vine and up the street to police officers, who then handcuff him. Two other males can be seen standing on the front step of 520 with their hands up before the video ends. The video was sent to LNP just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The person who took the video said a woman also came out of the house but was not arrested and was a neighbor. The video was taken from too far away to definitively say if any of the three males were Santos or Echevarria.

The Lancaster law firm Chieppor & Egner was appointed Friday to represent Echevarria, but it was not clear who the attorney was. The firm has three attorneys. A message left Friday afternoon was not returned.

No one answered the door Friday evening at the Leola address listed for Santos. A catalog was visible in the mailbox.

As of late Friday afternoon, no attorney had been appointed to represent Santos. He was not being represented by the county public defender’s office, the county’s chief public defender said.

Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Santos and Echevarria for Aug. 14 before District Judge Adam J. Witkonis. By law, a preliminary hearing must be scheduled for a defendant who is incarcerated within 14 days of their arrest, however they are commonly rescheduled.

Santos is being held at the county Youth Intervention Center and Echevarria is being held at the county prison. Bail has been denied for both.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to determine if Santos, who turns 15 on Aug. 18, should continue to be held at the youth intervention center or if he should be moved to the county prison.