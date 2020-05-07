Two 16-year-old boys will be charged as adults for the April 29 shooting that injured a 15-year-old in Lancaster city, according to police.

Eddiezayah Morales and Isaiah Felix, both 16, are charged with felony counts of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy and other related charges after the daytime shooting, according to online court documents.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 29 in the 200 block of Beaver Street, Lancaster city police said.

Morales and Felix were both identified as the shooters, police said.

Police found the 15-year-old walking up South Queen Street while responding to a call for shots fired, police said. The boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, according to police.

Morales and Felix have not yet been arrested, but warrants have been issued, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

Tips can also be anonymously texted to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" and the message to 847411.

