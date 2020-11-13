Two teenagers were arrested and charged as adults after robbing a man and assaulting him in October, Lancaster city police said.

Francois Djoe, 15, and Kesean Hill, 16, were both charged with robbery for the assault, which happened in the 600 block of Pearl Street shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to police.

A man told police that he was walking down the street when three males wearing dark clothing walked toward him and surrounded him, police said.

One of the males said "give me what you got" before assaulting the man and knocking him to the ground, police said. The other males started assaulting the man while he was down and took his wallet.

Police said the man had "facial injuries" from the assault.

Police didn't say if the third person was charged in the robbery, or if the person was a teen or an adult.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The assault was one of three different incidents that happened early that Saturday morning.

For more Lancaster County news: