Two teenagers shot at each other Tuesday in a residential neighborhood in East Lampeter Township after an argument in a discount store, according to police.

Omar Naheem Jackson, 17, of Leola, and Nazier Vega, 16, of Lancaster, were charged as adults with attempted homicide and multiple firearms related counts after police said they fired guns at each other in a cul-de-sac in the 300 block of Greenland Drive.

East Lampeter police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Jackson and a group that Vega belongs to. Police do not know if the two know each other.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the Greenland Drive neighborhood, about a mile west of Dutch Wonderland, for a report of a shooting.

Residents told police that a male fired multiple shots from a handgun and fled west. Officers found four shell casings at the scene and evidence that bullets penetrated two homes, with one fragment landing by a resident’s foot. Police did not arrest anyone immediately following the shooting.

Police identified Jackson and Vega through witnesses and video footage in the neighborhood. They traced the group back to the Gabe’s discount warehouse, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, where Jackson was employed. Video footage from the store shows the group, including Vega, come into the store and walk past Jackson, who followed them. Jackson clocked out minutes before the shooting and followed the group.

Officers arrested Jackson Wednesday and Vega Thursday morning, police said. They are being held at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

They were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins on Thursday and are scheduled for preliminary hearings with her Sept. 20.