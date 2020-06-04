A 13-year-old boy from Lancaster vandalized multiple Manheim Township businesses on Monday, Manheim Township police said.

Police were called to Seisan Consulting at 150 Farmington Lane on Monday at 8:36 p.m. for a burglar alarm.

Responding officers found six windows smashed but no evidence of entry into the building, according to police.

Landscaping rocks that were in front of the building were used to break the windows, police said.

A teenage boy riding a bike was seen in surveillance video, police said. After police released the image, officers found several other businesses in the area reporting smashed windows.

Police said that the boy smashed windows out at Neato Burrito, B.R. Books and Staffing Service USA.

The total damage is unknown, police said.

The 13-year-old admitted to smashing the windows and said he did it out of "boredom" and "looking for some fun," police said.

Charges will be filed once the total value is determined, police said.

The boy's name was not released.

