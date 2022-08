UPDATED as of 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Police in Ephrata have announced that a teenage girl reported missing by her family on Wednesday has been located safely.

Fifteen-year-old Maria Garcia was residing with extended family recently in Ephrata Township, but packed her belongings and hadn't been seen by her family since Aug. 6, police said.

Garcia has "extensive connections" of friends and family in Harrisburg, police said. The police report did not give physical description.