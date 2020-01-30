Two teenage boys have been charged after robbing and assaulting a man in late December, police said.

Elijah Deliz, 17, of Manor Township, has been charged as an adult with aggravated assault, robbery and a related offense. The other teenage boy, also 17, has been charged with the same offenses, though it is not clear whether he has also been charged as an adult.

Deliz, the 17-year-old and an unidentified male assaulted a man in the 400 block of West Vine Street, court documents said. The man said he met with the three men to buy $160 worth of marijuana, court documents said, but instead the Deliz and the other two people struck him with a semi-automatic handgun and stole his money.

The man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and admitted as a trauma patient, police said. He suffered from multiple traumatic injuries to the face and head, and received emergency treatment for a brain bleed, police said.

After speaking with the man, police were able to identify Deliz and the other boy through their social media profiles, court documents said.

Deliz is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2020. The other teenage boy is not in Lancaster County Prison, according to court documents.

Court documents do not mention if the third unidentified male has been charged or is in police custody.

