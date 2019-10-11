The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office had no choice but to charge Rahmir I. Hopkins, 14, as an adult.

It’s mandated by Pennsylvania law for charges that can lead to a murder conviction, due to the gravity of the crime.

That said, an attorney can petition for a case to be transferred to the juvenile system, said Brett Hambright, spokesman for the district attorney’s office. A judge may or may not see fit to do so, based on the circumstances.

Apart from juvenile court, judicial procedures in criminal cases are the same regardless of a defendant’s age. Hopkins was expected to have his preliminary arraignment Thursday. Next is a preliminary hearing, then formal arraignment in county court, at which he would enter a plea.

Because he’s charged with a crime punishable by life in prison, Hopkins is not eligible for bail. Initially, he will be held at Lancaster County Prison. The prison has a separate unit for juveniles, Warden Cheryl Steberger said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The separation helps to ensure their safety, though they are allowed to mix with the general population in certain settings, such as church services or gym. Academic instruction is provided on site by a School District of Lancaster teacher, she said.

The unit has space for up to 23 inmates, but right now there are just two, ages 15 and 17, she said.