An 18-year-old died and another person was injured in a fire in the Chestnut Hill section in Lancaster city’s northwest on Saturday morning, according to a city news release.

Firefighters and other emergency crews responded around 10:45 a.m. to a duplex in the 400 block of West Lemon Street for a fire with entrapment, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Responding crews encountered fire coming from the three-story building and quickly removed two residents of the home, according to the city release. They were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anna M. Leavitt, 18, died at the hospital, according to WGAL.

Around 50 firefighters from seven responding agencies reported to the scene and extinguished the fire within 45 minutes, according to the city.

The Lancaster City Fire Marshal Division, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s office continue to investigate the cause of the fire, including whether the home had working smoke detectors.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire reminds residents that it can provide smoke detectors and installation free of charge to qualified homeowners in the city. For more information on the smoke detector program, call the Fire Marshal Division at 717-291-4869.