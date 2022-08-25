When Darci Musselman was a toddler, she’d beg her parents to read books to her daily.

Once she learned how to read on her own, she always had her nose in a book. Now 15, she typically reads a book a week.

“She’s our bookworm,” her mother, Kayte Musselman, said.

Darci also loves working with kids. So, it was only natural that she’d help develop children’s programs at a community library on her summer vacation.

But, Darci wasn’t just on any vacation this summer. After several years of not being able to visit family in the States, Darci — who lives in Thailand with her missionary parents — recently participated in Eastern Lancaster County Library’s Leadership in the Library program while visiting her grandparents, Colleen and Mark Musselman, in New Holland.

Darci’s responsibilities included helping plan children’s programming, processing incoming library materials; helping to reorganize library spaces; assembling learning activity packs for young children; and assisting with the Summer Reading Program data collection.

“Working with the kids was my favorite thing to do,” Darci said, adding that shelving books using the Dewey Decimal System was interesting, but she found it a bit difficult.

The specialized program, started by library director Anna D’Agostino in March, is designed to teach participants about adult and children’s library services and career paths, to provide opportunities for growth and to encourage their participation at the library, based on each teen’s individual interests, needs and goals. Teens work with library staff on a variety of projects and tasks.

“Darci’s enthusiasm for children’s programming and experience doing activities with younger children made the program a perfect fit for her,” D’Agostino said.

Darci’s grandmother is to thank for making that “perfect” connection. Knowing her granddaughter’s affinity for books, Colleen Musselman asked D’Agostino about library programs Darci could participate in over the summer.

Learning opportunity

For Darci, being surrounded by physical books was exciting. Sourcing English-language books in Thailand can be difficult, so instead, she reads books online using the Kindle app or ones sent by her grandparents.

“Darci was always ready to learn new things! (She was) always on time (and) open to experiences and tasks to support her learning,” said Jen Watson, the library’s assistant director and youth services coordinator.

Since Darci’s primary interest was in developing children’s programs from concept to presentation, Watson worked with the teen on how to create a good children’s program. It included drafting Facebook banners for upcoming programs and searching appropriate books for story time to match activities.

She spent one or two days a week during July and August at the library, spending roughly three to seven hours each visit.

D’Agostino is glad Darci got the learning opportunity she hoped for and enjoyed her time at the library. The pilot program will be evaluated with plans for a new session starting in January 2023.

For her participation, Darci received a certificate and a letter of recommendation for future opportunities. Her last day was Aug. 13, and she returned to Thailand the following week.

Born in Thailand, Darci moved to New Holland with her family when she was 2 years old. In 2018, the family returned to Thailand where her father, Ben, and mother are missionaries with ZOE International.

Darci was joined by her parents and siblings Azelle, 12, and twins Jean and Jeannine, 10, on the summer vacation. She said they enjoyed their summer visit. Though leaving family and friends is bittersweet, Darci was anxious to get back to Thailand where she will be homeschooled. Prior to this year, she attended the Grace International School.

With a grin, she admits not every grandchild who visits their grandparents is looking to spend part of summer vacation doing a library program.

“But for me, it was really great,” she said.