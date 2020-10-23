A 17-year-old boy was charged with arson nearly a year after police said he used a discarded ciagarette to start a fire that the AMVETS Post 136 in Ephrata.

The fire, which happened at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, was on the deck of the building.

Police said that the boy "ignited debris on fire" with the cigarette and "watched the fire grow," never attempting to extinguish it or call the fire department.

The boy's name was not released and the charges are being filed through Lancaster County Juvenile Court.

