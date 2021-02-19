Feb. 19 Update:

A teen missing from Columbia Borough is still missing after she did not return home as planned, police said.

Jasmine Ober contacted her month on Feb. 14 and promised she would come home, but as of 12:30 p.m. Friday had not and is still considered missing.

Feb. 14 Update: Jasmine Ober has returned, police said Sunday.

Previously reported:

Columbia Borough police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in five days.

Jasmine Ober was last seen in the 200 block of Malt Avenue on Monday, Feb. 8 wearing blue jeans, a thin dark jacket and white sneakers, police said. Her whereabouts are unknown.

Police received the report of Ober’s disappearance on Friday.

Anyone who sees Ober is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.