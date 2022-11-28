A shooting in Akron Borough hospitalized a teenager over the weekend.

Officers with West Earl Township Police responded at 4:16 p.m. Saturday to a residence on High Street for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Emergency officials took the boy to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. Police are not releasing the boy's name.

Officers gathered information from people on the scene, and police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact Det. Jordan Byrnes at 717-859-1411 or by email: jbyrnes@westearlpd.org. Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can also submit tips through West Earl Township Police Department's CrimeWatch page.