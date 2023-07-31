A teenager died after a farming accident in Eden Township on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the person as Aaron Stoltzfus, 18, of Quarryville. Stoltzfus's cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries and ruled accidental.

The corner's office said Stoltzfus was involved in a farming accident, being run over by a wagon while at his home.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Picadilly Hill and Stony Hill roads just before 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured person. Stoltzfus was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Efforts to reach state police were unsuccessful.

Lancaster County — Pennsylvania’s top agricultural producer — had more farm-related deaths in the last 20 years than any other county. It has seen anywhere from one to seven farm deaths a year since 2000. In 2022, four people, including two toddlers and a teenager, died in accidents on county farms.

Children are the most likely to die in farm-related accidents here. Children 5 or younger account for half of the 22 farm deaths covered by LNP | LancasterOnline since 2016; teenagers accounted for five other deaths.