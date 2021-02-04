A 17-year-old boy died after a crash in East Cocalico Township Wednesday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 300 block of East Church Street near Red Run Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch reports.

Jeremy Martin, of Ephrata, crashed his truck into a large tree in the area, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

"There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash," East Cocalico Township police said.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Christopher Luongo at 717-336-1725.