A 16-year-old crashed into the side of a building off of Lititz Pike Wednesday morning in Manheim Township, according to police.

The rear tires of the Ford Mustang lost traction when the juvenile turned off of Chester Road onto Lititz Pike, police said. The car drove over a curb, striking a tree and into the building at 1604 Lititz Pike, according to police.

No one was injured in the crash, but the car had to be towed away, according to police.

The teen was issued a traffic citation for failing to drive at a safe speed, police said.

