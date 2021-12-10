The Lancaster teen accused of shooting three people inside Park City Center in October waived his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, but he waived the hearing earlier this week, his attorney said.

At the court proceeding, a judge explains criminal charges to a defendant and the defendant must indicate whether they understand them; these proceedings are often waived.

Sanchez is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment -- for the people who were in the area when the shooting broke out Oct. 17. He’s also charged with firearms violations and receiving stolen property, because the gun involved was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September.

The attempted homicide charges are for shooting Elijah Deliz, 18, and a woman bystander who was hit in the elbow as she walked with her 5-year-old son about 20 yards behind Deliz. Under the legal doctrine of transference, if a person intends to harm one person and instead harms another, they are still deemed responsible.

The aggravated assault charges are for shooting the woman and Deliz, as well as Sergio Vargas, 30, who was with Deliz, and for injuries suffered by an 85-year-old woman who was trampled as people fled the mall.

Sanchez’s attorney, Korey Leslie, said it was too soon to discuss defense strategy.

But based on the limited evidence he’s seen so far, he said, Sanchez “was simply a patron in the mall and two individuals who have yet to be charged with any crimes attacked him. … There certainly is more to the story than has been put out for public consumption at this time.”

Sanchez is being tried as an adult because of the nature of the crimes. He is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.