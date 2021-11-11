The teenager accused of shooting two people inside a busy wing of Park City Center last month is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Friday.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment -- for the people who were in the area when the shooting broke out.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said last month when announcing the charges that the shooting happened after two males confronted Sanchez. She didn’t say what the confrontation was about.

Sanchez responded by pulling a Glock from his waistband and shooting, hitting Elijah Deliz, 18 — one of the two males who confronted him — in the left thigh, and a 30-year-old woman bystander in the right arm, Adams said.

As Sanchez was shooting, Sergio Vargas, 30, who was with Deliz, grabbed Sanchez from behind. Sanchez fired again, striking Vargas in the left hand, according to Adams.

That bullet then passed close to a man who was not part of the confrontation. That man drew a handgun, which he was licensed to carry, and shot Sanchez at least once, Adams said. He kept Sanchez on the ground until police arrived.

The man, whose name has not been released, was not charged and likely prevented other people from getting hurt, according to Adams.

Sanchez’s attorney, Edwin Pfursich, declined comment Thursday. Sanchez’s grandmother, Tammy Moore, told LNP | LancasterOnline last month that her grandson was harassed for some time before the shooting.

No one else has been charged in the shooting.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

Sanchez is being charged as an adult because of the nature of the crime. He was also charged with firearms violations and receiving stolen property. The gun he used had been reported stolen in September from Lebanon County. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.