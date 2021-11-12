A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting three people inside Park City Center last month will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, of Lancaster, was held for trial on two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment -- for the people who were in the area when the shooting broke out -- at a preliminary hearing Friday.

An additional charge of aggravated assault was also filed against Sanchez as a result of a woman who had been trampled in the midst of the incident inside the mall. That charge was also held for trial.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

The shooting happened after two males confronted Sanchez, according to authorities. Sanchez responded by pulling a Glock from his waistband and shooting Elijah Deliz, 18 — one of the two males who confronted him — in the left thigh, and a 30-year-old woman bystander in the right arm, according to authorities.

As Sanchez was shooting, Sergio Vargas, 30, who was with Deliz, grabbed Sanchez from behind. Sanchez fired again, striking Vargas in the left hand, according to prosecutors.

That bullet then passed close to a man who was not part of the confrontation. That man drew a handgun, which he was licensed to carry, and shot Sanchez at least once, according to prosecutors. He kept Sanchez on the ground until police arrived.

Sanchez is being charged as an adult because of the nature of the crime. He is also charged with firearms violations and receiving stolen property. The gun he used had been reported stolen in September from Lebanon County. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.