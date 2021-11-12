A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting three people inside Park City Center last month will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, of Lancaster, was held for trial after a preliminary hearing Friday during a hearing in which District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle ordered Sanchez’s mother removed from the courtroom after warning spectators to keep quiet.

“That’s my mom,” Sanchez said firmly while staring at Sponaugle. He wore a red cast on his right hand, where he was shot by a bystander who ended what could have been further shooting.

Sponaugle ordered all charges held for court. Sanchez is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment -- for the people who were in the area when the shooting broke out on Oct. 17. He’s also charged with firearms violations and receiving stolen property. The gun had been reported stolen from a car in September from Lebanon County.

The attempted homicide charges are for shooting Elijah Deliz, 18, and a woman bystander who was shot in the elbow as she walked with her 5-year-old son about 20 yards behind Deliz. Under the legal doctrine of transference, if a person intends to harm one person and instead harms another, they are deemed responsible. The woman spent a week in the hospital.

The aggravated assault charges are for shooting the woman and Deliz, as well as Sergio Vargas, 30, who was with Deliz.

He was also charged for injuries suffered by an 85-year-old woman who was trampled as people fled the mall. Prosecutors added the aggravated assault charge related to that woman on Thursday. Store video played during the hearing showed her getting knocked down as a dozen or so people fled the exit of a store.

Lancaster city police Detective Stanley Roache testified the woman was initially given stitches for a head cut and sent home from a hospital the day of the shooting. The next day, she returned and doctors determined one of her ribs had cracked and punctured a lung, which led to pneumonia and a blood clot. She’s now living in an assisted care facility and undergoing therapy to relearn how to talk.

Sanchez’s family members declined to talk to reporters after the hearing but could be heard complaining about the outcome and saying that Sanchez had acted in self-defense.

Video played in court

At Friday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa played a video stitched together showing moments leading up to the shooting, the shooting and immediate aftermath.

It shows Sanchez and three people walk through center court and pass Deliz and Vargas, who were sitting on a bench. As they continued walking, Deliz and Vargas got up and followed them with Deliz ultimately grabbing Sanchez from behind.

The two struggled on the ground, Roache testified as he narrated the video.

“I’d call it a dance. It was very odd what was going on,” he said, adding he did not see any kicking or punching.

Whatever was going on lasted a few seconds until one of the people Sanchez was with pulled Deliz off Sanchez.

Sanchez is then seen pulling a gun and shooting. Deliz was shot in the left thigh. Vargas is trying to restrain Sanchez and they fall to the ground; Vargas is shot in the hand, by Sanchez, according to Roache.

An unidentified bystander then shoots Sanchez, kicks away his gun, and keeps him on the ground until police arrive.

Sanchez’s attorney, Edwin Pfursich, said afterward that only a part of the case came out during the hearing.

“Although we saw the video, we didn’t hear from any actual witnesses and didn’t hear about the history that led to this confrontation,” he said. “It’s clear from the video that Mr. Deliz attacked Jeremiahs and was the initial aggressor. We look forward to contesting these charges at trial.”

Though Pfursich tried to argue that Sanchez’s actions didn’t meet the legal criteria for the attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges, Sponaugle found Ponessa successfully made her case at the preliminary hearing stage.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

Pfursich also tried to ask Sponaugle to consider bail, but she cut him off.

She said she initially denied Sanchez bail when he was charged because he told her he was on house arrest at the time, but had fled.

“If house arrest isn’t sufficient to hold him,” no amount of bail would be, Sponaugle said.

It was also revealed at the hearing that Sanchez has the equivalent of three separate convictions in juvenile court for robbery, aggravated assault and having another stolen gun.

Sanchez is being charged as an adult because of the nature of the crime. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.