A fight involving several juveniles escalated when one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Ephrata police.

Officers responded at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to the area of the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street for a reported fight involving several juveniles.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that a 14-year-old boy, of Ephrata, got into a verbal and physical fight with other juveniles, struck two of them with a handgun and fired several shots, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and none of the juveniles involved needed medical treatment. It is not immediately clear how many juveniles were involved.

Officers arrested the 14-year-old at 11:20 p.m. without incident and took him to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center. Police charged the boy, who they did not identify, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Police are still searching for the black handgun the boy used, and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Quinn at Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.