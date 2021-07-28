A teen bicyclist was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by an oncoming vehicle in Warwick Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The 16-year-old bicyclist, of Warwick Township, was hit after entering the vehicle’s path in the 300 block of Clay Road, near the Warwick-Ephrata Rail Trail, at 10:24 a.m., police said in a news release. The boy was struck by an 86-year-old Lititz driver as he exited a parking lot by entering the road without stopping near a marked rail trail crossing.

Officers arrived to find the boy seated on a curb with bleeding cuts on his arm and complaining of pain in his head and legs, police said. The boy was then transported to Lancaster General Hospital for further treatment.

The driver told police he was headed north on Clay Road when he traveled over the rail trail crossing, suddenly noticing a bicycle exiting the parking lot and crossing the road, not using the crossing, according to the news release. The crossing allows the right of way to vehicles but not to pedestrians or bicycles crossing the path.

The vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet 210, sustained a cracked front windshield, dented hood and scuffs on the front bumper, police said.

The boy will face citations for entering a roadway upon completion of an investigation, according to the news release.