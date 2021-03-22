A teenager accused of shooting and seriously injuring a 17-year-old on Christmas day in Lancaster city was arrested on Friday, March 19, city police said.

Shane Robert McCracken Jr., now 18, was arrested after trying to run from officers on Friday when they arrived at a home in the first block of New Dorwart Street, police said. Officers received information that McCracken was inside the home at the time.

While other people in the home were leaving through the front door, McCracken climbed out a third-floor window and crawled into an open window of an adjoining house, police said. The house that McCracken climbed into was vacant, police said.

When officers forced their way into the vacant house, they found McCracken hiding in a closet on the second floor, police said.

McCracken was 17 at the time of the shooting and is charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

The Dec. 25 shooting happened near the intersection of Conestoga and South Water Street, in an open area behind homes in the 200 block of Mill Street, police said.

McCracken pulled out a gun and shot the 17-year-old Lancaster-area boy after an argument among a group of boys escalated, police said. After firing at least one shot, McCracken and two others ran toward Andrew or Hazel Streets. A warrant for McCracken's arrest was issued the following day.

Police also charged him with a felony count of receiving stolen property and criminal trespass, along with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court dockets.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 24, in front of Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis, according to court records.

McCracken is in Lancaster County Prison with bail denied.