Tec Centro’s 102 Chestnut St. Campus is being renamed the William J. Reuter Tec Centro Workforce Center to honor the life and legacy of the former bank executive, philanthropist and community advocate.

Reuter, who was 71 when he died in 2021, was instrumental in securing a $1 million grant that was a catalyst in the creation of Tec Centro.

A division of the Spanish American Civic Association, Tec Centro is the primary provider of bilingual education and skills training in Lancaster, according to its website. Its first campus opened in 2014 at 102 Chester St. in southeast Lancaster city. Its newest campus opened in 2021 at 57 Laurel St. in the city’s southwest.

The southeast campus’ new name will become official Wednesday during an invitation-only event that will be attended by members of the Reuter family, community leaders and SACA representatives.

The former president and CEO of Susquehanna Bancshares, Reuter held numerous leadership positions with nonprofits and charities, including the United Way of Lancaster County, the Economic Development Company of Lancaster, Lancaster City Alliance and the Pennsylvania Bankers Association.