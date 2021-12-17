Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Dec. 2 of redware and Majolica. Several items and prices included: Majolica mushroom and leaf, $1,265; Majolica flowering blossoms and leaf teapot, $1,210; Majolica monkey coconut teapot, $853; floral jardiniere with base, $798; Majolica Palissy cabbage leaf and snake teapot, $688; monkey compote, $605; pair of figural Grecian ladies compotes, $605; Majolica man in moon teapot, $484; covered game pie tureen, $473; Majolica Oriental figural teapot, $385; gent and lady figural compote, $341; painted trinket chest, $242; Belleek rose vase, $231; and Foltz redware lidded storage jar, $209.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 7 for Harlan and Charlotte Horst at 35 Mountain Road, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and shop on 1.18 acres sold for $413,000 to Jeromie Heinsey, of Reinholds.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 9 for Leland N. and Diane E. Gage at 13 S. Reamstown Road, Stevens. A two-bedroom Colonial with two-bay detached garage on a 0.42-acre lot sold for $262,000 to Ready Enterprise LLC.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 10 for Class-Welsh Property LLC at 526 E. Main St., New Holland. A four-unit townhouse complex with 13 parking spaces on a 0.38-acre tract sold for $795,000 to David W. Stoltzfus, of Dalmatia.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Nov. 23 at 4230 Snavely Road, Elizabethtown. Several items and prices included: 1986 Chevrolet Scottsdale No. 10 Suburban, $4,482.50; Woodmaster drum sander, $2,062.50; General lathe, $1,072.50; walnut lumber, $561; white oak lumber, $528; molder planer, $517; Shopsmith, $506; Jet spindle sander, $495; Bridgewood shaper, $363; Bridgewood dust collector, $264; Cub Cadet 147 riding mower, $253; and Huskey air compressor, $165.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted an auction Dec. 10 of 1,075 catalogued trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment. Several items and prices included: 2019 Volvo VNL860 sleeper, $91,000; 2013 Kenworth T660 sleeper, $85,000; 2017 Peterbilt 389 day cab, $80,000; 2018 Freightliner Cascadia Evolution sleeper, $78,000; 2012 Peterbilt 365 triaxle aluminum dump, $77,000; 2007 Gulfstream Crescendo motorhome, $76,500; 2004 CAT 953C track loader, $59,000; 2014 Trailking 58-foot stretch RGN trailer, $56,000; 2018 Hyundai van trailer, $55,000; 2014 Freightliner 114SD cab chassis, $53,000; 2018 Vanguard van trailer, $53,000; 2006 Peterbilt 379 triaxle aluminum dump, $47,000; 2013 Freightliner M2 106 reefer truck, $43,000; 2013 CAT TN417C telehandler, $43,000; 2016 Cottrell 53-foot car carrier, $40,000; 2009 Mac 48-foot walking floor, $37,000; 2007 CAT EIT backhoe, $34,000; and 2018 Trailking step deck trailer, $33,000.