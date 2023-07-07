Members of the Teamsters Local 771 engaged in a “practice picketing” Thursday outside the UPS Customer Center on Enterprise Road in East Hempfield Township.

The action came a day after negotiations between the parcel carrier and the national Teamsters collapsed.

The Teamsters represent more than 340,000 UPS workers. Those workers authorized a strike last month if no agreement is reached before the current contract runs out July 31.

“We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table,” UPS said in a statement Wednesday.

Negotiations had appeared to be progressing in recent weeks, with tentative agreements on a number of issues since national contract talks began in April. The sides agreed to scrap the two-tier wage system for drivers who work weekends and earn less money, which was a major sticking point.

UPS workers feel they have played a part in the transformation of how Americans shop since the last contract was ratified in 2018, while helping to make UPS a much more valuable company.

Annual profits at UPS in the past two years are close to three times what they were before the pandemic. The Atlanta company returned about $8.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks in 2022, and forecasts another $8.4 billion for shareholders this year.

The Teamsters say UPS workers deserve some of that windfall.